2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE
Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:09 AM

2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE

2103 Parksley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2103 Parksley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Morrell Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Fantastic 2 BR 1 BA home available for rent! Large Eat In Kitchen, spacious bedrooms, finished basement with ample storage. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE have any available units?
2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE have?
Some of 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
