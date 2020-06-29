Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE
Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:09 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE
2103 Parksley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2103 Parksley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Morrell Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fantastic 2 BR 1 BA home available for rent! Large Eat In Kitchen, spacious bedrooms, finished basement with ample storage. Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE have any available units?
2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE have?
Some of 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2103 PARKSLEY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
