All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2
Last updated March 21 2019 at 8:55 PM

2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2

2102 N Charles St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2102 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Historic apartment in the John Hopkins neighborhood 5 mins from the harbor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 have any available units?
2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 currently offering any rent specials?
2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 pet-friendly?
No, 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 offer parking?
No, 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 does not offer parking.
Does 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 have a pool?
No, 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 does not have a pool.
Does 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 have accessible units?
No, 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland