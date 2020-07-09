Rent Calculator
2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2
Last updated March 21 2019 at 8:55 PM
2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2
2102 N Charles St
No Longer Available
Location
2102 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles North
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Historic apartment in the John Hopkins neighborhood 5 mins from the harbor!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 have any available units?
2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 currently offering any rent specials?
2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 pet-friendly?
No, 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 offer parking?
No, 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 does not offer parking.
Does 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 have a pool?
No, 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 does not have a pool.
Does 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 have accessible units?
No, 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2102 N. Charles St. Apt.2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
