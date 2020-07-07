208 S NORRIS STREET

208 South Norris Street, Baltimore, MD 21223 Pratt Monroe
Amenities
on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Big living room. Eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. 1st floor laundry room. Big fenced in back yard. Monthly rent includes water. Close to transportation and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
