All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 208 S NORRIS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
208 S NORRIS STREET
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:03 AM

208 S NORRIS STREET

208 South Norris Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

208 South Norris Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Big living room. Eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. 1st floor laundry room. Big fenced in back yard. Monthly rent includes water. Close to transportation and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 S NORRIS STREET have any available units?
208 S NORRIS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 208 S NORRIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
208 S NORRIS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 S NORRIS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 208 S NORRIS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 208 S NORRIS STREET offer parking?
No, 208 S NORRIS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 208 S NORRIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 S NORRIS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 S NORRIS STREET have a pool?
No, 208 S NORRIS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 208 S NORRIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 208 S NORRIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 208 S NORRIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 S NORRIS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 S NORRIS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 S NORRIS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland