Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
208 N. Monroe Street
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
208 N. Monroe Street
208 North Monroe Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
208 North Monroe Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Lexington
Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3 bedroom, 1 bath house with central air, fresh paint and with carpet. This house features a large kitchen, the rent is only $875.00. Section 8 welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 208 N. Monroe Street have any available units?
208 N. Monroe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 208 N. Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
208 N. Monroe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 N. Monroe Street pet-friendly?
No, 208 N. Monroe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 208 N. Monroe Street offer parking?
No, 208 N. Monroe Street does not offer parking.
Does 208 N. Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 N. Monroe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 N. Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 208 N. Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 208 N. Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 208 N. Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 208 N. Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 N. Monroe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 N. Monroe Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 208 N. Monroe Street has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
