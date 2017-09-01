Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
2048 E FAYETTE STREET
2048 E FAYETTE STREET
2048 East Fayette Street
No Longer Available
Baltimore
2048 East Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Middle East
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 3 bed 3.5 Bath house for rent. 3 blocks from Johns Hopkins Medical Campus. Each room with en-suit bath. Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 2048 E FAYETTE STREET have any available units?
2048 E FAYETTE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2048 E FAYETTE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2048 E FAYETTE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2048 E FAYETTE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2048 E FAYETTE STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2048 E FAYETTE STREET offer parking?
No, 2048 E FAYETTE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2048 E FAYETTE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2048 E FAYETTE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2048 E FAYETTE STREET have a pool?
No, 2048 E FAYETTE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2048 E FAYETTE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2048 E FAYETTE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2048 E FAYETTE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2048 E FAYETTE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2048 E FAYETTE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2048 E FAYETTE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
