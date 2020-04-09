Rent Calculator
2043 Wheeler Avenue
2043 Wheeler Avenue
2043 Wheeler Avenue
Location
2043 Wheeler Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Mondawmin
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming renovated townhome, Close to Coppin state University and Robert W Coleman Elementary. This Home has Hard wood floors,updated kitchen and 2 full bathrooms.
Come see it today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2043 Wheeler Avenue have any available units?
2043 Wheeler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2043 Wheeler Avenue have?
Some of 2043 Wheeler Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2043 Wheeler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2043 Wheeler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 Wheeler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2043 Wheeler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2043 Wheeler Avenue offer parking?
No, 2043 Wheeler Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2043 Wheeler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2043 Wheeler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 Wheeler Avenue have a pool?
No, 2043 Wheeler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2043 Wheeler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2043 Wheeler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 Wheeler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2043 Wheeler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
