All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2036 Braddish Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Baltimore, MD
/
2036 Braddish Ave
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM
1 of 1
2036 Braddish Ave
2036 Braddish Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2036 Braddish Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Walbrook
Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Townhome - Property Id: 200954
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200954
Property Id 200954
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5449315)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2036 Braddish Ave have any available units?
2036 Braddish Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2036 Braddish Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2036 Braddish Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 Braddish Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2036 Braddish Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2036 Braddish Ave offer parking?
No, 2036 Braddish Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2036 Braddish Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 Braddish Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 Braddish Ave have a pool?
No, 2036 Braddish Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2036 Braddish Ave have accessible units?
No, 2036 Braddish Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 Braddish Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2036 Braddish Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2036 Braddish Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2036 Braddish Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
