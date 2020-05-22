All apartments in Baltimore
2036 Braddish Ave

2036 Braddish Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2036 Braddish Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Walbrook

Amenities

carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Townhome - Property Id: 200954

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200954
Property Id 200954

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5449315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

