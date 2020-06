Amenities

Spacious two bedroom apartment, great for roommates! $1000/month, water included. Convenient to MICA, Penn, Station, Station North Arts District, JHU- Homewood Campus and UB, also close to many great local restaurants and cafes in Old Goucher neighborhood. Don't miss this opportunity for an affordable apartment in a great location!

Beautiful Multi Family Building located in Old Goucher neighborhood.