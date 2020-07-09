Rent Calculator
2029 Saint Paul Street
Last updated June 28 2019 at 9:32 PM
2029 Saint Paul Street
2029 Saint Paul St
No Longer Available
Location
2029 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8924b1f07b ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2029 Saint Paul Street have any available units?
2029 Saint Paul Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2029 Saint Paul Street currently offering any rent specials?
2029 Saint Paul Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 Saint Paul Street pet-friendly?
No, 2029 Saint Paul Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2029 Saint Paul Street offer parking?
No, 2029 Saint Paul Street does not offer parking.
Does 2029 Saint Paul Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2029 Saint Paul Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 Saint Paul Street have a pool?
No, 2029 Saint Paul Street does not have a pool.
Does 2029 Saint Paul Street have accessible units?
No, 2029 Saint Paul Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 Saint Paul Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2029 Saint Paul Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2029 Saint Paul Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2029 Saint Paul Street has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
