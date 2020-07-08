Rent Calculator
2026 E Lafayette Ave
Last updated March 20 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 1
2026 E Lafayette Ave
2026 East Lafayette Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2026 East Lafayette Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available for viewing AFTER 6/1/19, currently still occupied. Available for rent 6/17/19
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2026 E Lafayette Ave have any available units?
2026 E Lafayette Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2026 E Lafayette Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2026 E Lafayette Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 E Lafayette Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2026 E Lafayette Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2026 E Lafayette Ave offer parking?
No, 2026 E Lafayette Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2026 E Lafayette Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2026 E Lafayette Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 E Lafayette Ave have a pool?
No, 2026 E Lafayette Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2026 E Lafayette Ave have accessible units?
No, 2026 E Lafayette Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 E Lafayette Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2026 E Lafayette Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2026 E Lafayette Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2026 E Lafayette Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
