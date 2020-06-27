Rent Calculator
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 AM
2024 E BALTIMORE STREET
2024 East Baltimore Street
No Longer Available
Location
2024 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Butchers Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit: paid.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2024 E BALTIMORE STREET have any available units?
2024 E BALTIMORE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2024 E BALTIMORE STREET have?
Some of 2024 E BALTIMORE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2024 E BALTIMORE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2024 E BALTIMORE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 E BALTIMORE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2024 E BALTIMORE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2024 E BALTIMORE STREET offer parking?
No, 2024 E BALTIMORE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2024 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2024 E BALTIMORE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 E BALTIMORE STREET have a pool?
No, 2024 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2024 E BALTIMORE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2024 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2024 E BALTIMORE STREET has units with dishwashers.
