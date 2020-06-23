All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2021 Jefferson St.

2021 Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2021 Jefferson Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Middle East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4519530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Jefferson St. have any available units?
2021 Jefferson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2021 Jefferson St. currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Jefferson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Jefferson St. pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Jefferson St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2021 Jefferson St. offer parking?
No, 2021 Jefferson St. does not offer parking.
Does 2021 Jefferson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Jefferson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Jefferson St. have a pool?
No, 2021 Jefferson St. does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Jefferson St. have accessible units?
No, 2021 Jefferson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Jefferson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 Jefferson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2021 Jefferson St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2021 Jefferson St. does not have units with air conditioning.
