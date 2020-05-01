2020 Penrose Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Lovely updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house for $1,200 a month!! - Check out this lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house on Penrose Ave. This home has hardwood floors on the 1st floor with an open floor plan. The kitchen is spacious and can be used for eat-in purposes. There is a bathroom on each floor. Basement is clean with washer and dryer, and full bathroom. The rooms have carpet and are perfect size. Call for a showing TODAY!



Tenisha (443)540-1201

Tori (443)725-6204

www.baltezhomes.com



