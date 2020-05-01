All apartments in Baltimore
2020 Penrose Ave
2020 Penrose Ave

2020 Penrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Penrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Lexington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house for $1,200 a month!! - Check out this lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house on Penrose Ave. This home has hardwood floors on the 1st floor with an open floor plan. The kitchen is spacious and can be used for eat-in purposes. There is a bathroom on each floor. Basement is clean with washer and dryer, and full bathroom. The rooms have carpet and are perfect size. Call for a showing TODAY!

Tenisha (443)540-1201
Tori (443)725-6204
www.baltezhomes.com

(RLNE5503568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Penrose Ave have any available units?
2020 Penrose Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Penrose Ave have?
Some of 2020 Penrose Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Penrose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Penrose Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Penrose Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2020 Penrose Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2020 Penrose Ave offer parking?
No, 2020 Penrose Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2020 Penrose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 Penrose Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Penrose Ave have a pool?
No, 2020 Penrose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Penrose Ave have accessible units?
No, 2020 Penrose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Penrose Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 Penrose Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

