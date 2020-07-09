Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2019 Ridgehill Ave
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2019 Ridgehill Ave
2019 Ridgehill Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2019 Ridgehill Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Mondawmin
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5402708)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2019 Ridgehill Ave have any available units?
2019 Ridgehill Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2019 Ridgehill Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Ridgehill Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Ridgehill Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2019 Ridgehill Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2019 Ridgehill Ave offer parking?
No, 2019 Ridgehill Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2019 Ridgehill Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 Ridgehill Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Ridgehill Ave have a pool?
No, 2019 Ridgehill Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2019 Ridgehill Ave have accessible units?
No, 2019 Ridgehill Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Ridgehill Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2019 Ridgehill Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2019 Ridgehill Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2019 Ridgehill Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
