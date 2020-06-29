2017 Madison Avenue

Amenities
Newly renovated 1BR near Bolton Hill - Property Id: 215085
Spacious, newly renovated 1 BR Apt for rent on Madison Avenue, one block off Eutaw.
Close to MICA Sumpter Park, Dovecote Cafe, Druid Hill Park, Station North and transit.
Private entrance, dedicated off-street parking, outdoor space, washer/dryer in unit.
$1000, all utilities included.
No pets, no smokers, please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215085
Property Id 215085
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5512386)