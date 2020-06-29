All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2017 Madison Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2017 Madison Avenue
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

2017 Madison Avenue

2017 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Madison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2017 Madison Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Madison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated 1BR near Bolton Hill - Property Id: 215085

Spacious, newly renovated 1 BR Apt for rent on Madison Avenue, one block off Eutaw.

Close to MICA Sumpter Park, Dovecote Cafe, Druid Hill Park, Station North and transit.

Private entrance, dedicated off-street parking, outdoor space, washer/dryer in unit.

$1000, all utilities included.

No pets, no smokers, please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215085
Property Id 215085

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5512386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Madison Avenue have any available units?
2017 Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2017 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 2017 Madison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Madison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2017 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2017 Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Madison Avenue offers parking.
Does 2017 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2017 Madison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 2017 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2017 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland