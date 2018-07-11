2013 Penrose Ave

Great Property for rent, Water included with rent. Spacious 3 bed 1 bath available immediately. Call or text for showing 443-500-7502. Credit scores over 600 pay just $500 security deposit. No previous evictions. 443-500-7502
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
