Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2013 Penrose Ave
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:35 AM

2013 Penrose Ave

2013 Penrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2013 Penrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Lexington

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great Property for rent, Water included with rent. Spacious 3 bed 1 bath available immediately. Call or text for showing 443-500-7502. Credit scores over 600 pay just $500 security deposit.
No previous evictions.
443-500-7502

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Penrose Ave have any available units?
2013 Penrose Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2013 Penrose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Penrose Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Penrose Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2013 Penrose Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2013 Penrose Ave offer parking?
No, 2013 Penrose Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2013 Penrose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Penrose Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Penrose Ave have a pool?
No, 2013 Penrose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2013 Penrose Ave have accessible units?
No, 2013 Penrose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Penrose Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2013 Penrose Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2013 Penrose Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2013 Penrose Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
