Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2010 CALVERT STREET
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:27 AM

2010 CALVERT STREET

2010 North Calvert Street · No Longer Available
Location

2010 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Centrally located Station North 3br 1 full bath apartment. Features hardwood floors, central heat/air, W/D on premises, light filled rooms. Conveniently located to Penn Station, public transportation, I-83, MICA, and UB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 CALVERT STREET have any available units?
2010 CALVERT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 CALVERT STREET have?
Some of 2010 CALVERT STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 CALVERT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2010 CALVERT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 CALVERT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2010 CALVERT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2010 CALVERT STREET offer parking?
No, 2010 CALVERT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2010 CALVERT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 CALVERT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 CALVERT STREET have a pool?
No, 2010 CALVERT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2010 CALVERT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2010 CALVERT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 CALVERT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 CALVERT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
