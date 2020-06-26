Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
201 S MADEIRA STREET
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:21 PM
201 S MADEIRA STREET
201 South Madeira Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
201 South Madeira Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
House was just updated with parking. Close to Patterson Park, Hopkins and lots of restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 201 S MADEIRA STREET have any available units?
201 S MADEIRA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 201 S MADEIRA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
201 S MADEIRA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 S MADEIRA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 201 S MADEIRA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 201 S MADEIRA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 201 S MADEIRA STREET offers parking.
Does 201 S MADEIRA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 S MADEIRA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 S MADEIRA STREET have a pool?
No, 201 S MADEIRA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 201 S MADEIRA STREET have accessible units?
No, 201 S MADEIRA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 201 S MADEIRA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 S MADEIRA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 S MADEIRA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 S MADEIRA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
