2009 Girard Ave.

Large 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Detached Home Woodberry - Check out this huge 4 bedroom, 3 bath rental townhome in Baltimore!



Tons of living space with 4 bedrooms, 2 of which offer ensuite, full private baths! Kitchen offers stainless steel appliance package, including bottom freezer fridge, gas burning stove, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Large yard and two outdoor deck areas, one off of the Dining Room and a second off of the back bedroom. Built in surround sound on the main floor and the outside patio! Central air, parking, and full sized washer and dryer in the basement.



Situated in Woodberry and a stones' through from TV Hill, the property offers beautiful views of the downtown skyline and Druid Hill Park. Super convenient to Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood and the famous Avenue on 36th Street. 10 short minutes to Johns Hopkins Homewood Campus or Loyola University. 20 minutes to Towson University.



