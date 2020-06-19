All apartments in Baltimore
2009 Girard Ave.
2009 Girard Ave
2009 Girard Ave

2009 Girard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2009 Girard Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Woodberry

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Large 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Detached Home Woodberry - Check out this huge 4 bedroom, 3 bath rental townhome in Baltimore!

Tons of living space with 4 bedrooms, 2 of which offer ensuite, full private baths! Kitchen offers stainless steel appliance package, including bottom freezer fridge, gas burning stove, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Large yard and two outdoor deck areas, one off of the Dining Room and a second off of the back bedroom. Built in surround sound on the main floor and the outside patio! Central air, parking, and full sized washer and dryer in the basement.

Situated in Woodberry and a stones' through from TV Hill, the property offers beautiful views of the downtown skyline and Druid Hill Park. Super convenient to Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood and the famous Avenue on 36th Street. 10 short minutes to Johns Hopkins Homewood Campus or Loyola University. 20 minutes to Towson University.

(RLNE5811275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

