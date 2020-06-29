All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

2008 Brunt Street

Location

2008 Brunt Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Upton

Move-in special!!!
-$0.00 Application Fee
-Move-in on or before August 1st and pay ONLY Security Deposit to move-in
Come take a look at this lovely 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the character of this home. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.
Pets Allowed.
Renter pays
First months rent $1000.00
Security Deposit $1000.00
All Utilities Are Separate

Please TEXT for a faster response 347-455-4517
Contact us for Private Showings
http://www.abcmanagementbaltimorellc.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Brunt Street have any available units?
2008 Brunt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2008 Brunt Street currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Brunt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Brunt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 Brunt Street is pet friendly.
Does 2008 Brunt Street offer parking?
No, 2008 Brunt Street does not offer parking.
Does 2008 Brunt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Brunt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Brunt Street have a pool?
No, 2008 Brunt Street does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Brunt Street have accessible units?
No, 2008 Brunt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Brunt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 Brunt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 Brunt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2008 Brunt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
