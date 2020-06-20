All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2008 BANK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2008 BANK STREET
Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:35 AM

2008 BANK STREET

2008 Bank Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Upper Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2008 Bank Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 BANK STREET have any available units?
2008 BANK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2008 BANK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2008 BANK STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 BANK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2008 BANK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2008 BANK STREET offer parking?
No, 2008 BANK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2008 BANK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 BANK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 BANK STREET have a pool?
No, 2008 BANK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2008 BANK STREET have accessible units?
No, 2008 BANK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 BANK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 BANK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 BANK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2008 BANK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Brooke Court
6103 Bellona Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21212
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland