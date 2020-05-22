2007 CLIPPER PARK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar elevator gym parking pool

Rare opportunity to rent a top floor end-unit in Clipper Mill's Millrace building. Historic building with modern amenities including open floor plan with high ceilings, tall windows, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. New wood flooring and HVAC replaced in 2019. Lots of natural light. Enjoy the community sitting room, covered parking, outdoor sitting areas, and pool that will make your apartment the spot to visit during summer. Close proximity to coffee shops, gym, light rail, restaurants or walk across the street to Woodberry Kitchen. Shows well.