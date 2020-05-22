All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 29 2019 at 1:08 PM

2007 CLIPPER PARK ROAD

2007 Clipper Park Road · (410) 823-0033
Location

2007 Clipper Park Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Woodberry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 412 · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1141 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Rare opportunity to rent a top floor end-unit in Clipper Mill's Millrace building. Historic building with modern amenities including open floor plan with high ceilings, tall windows, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. New wood flooring and HVAC replaced in 2019. Lots of natural light. Enjoy the community sitting room, covered parking, outdoor sitting areas, and pool that will make your apartment the spot to visit during summer. Close proximity to coffee shops, gym, light rail, restaurants or walk across the street to Woodberry Kitchen. Shows well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 CLIPPER PARK ROAD have any available units?
2007 CLIPPER PARK ROAD has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 CLIPPER PARK ROAD have?
Some of 2007 CLIPPER PARK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 CLIPPER PARK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2007 CLIPPER PARK ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 CLIPPER PARK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2007 CLIPPER PARK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2007 CLIPPER PARK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2007 CLIPPER PARK ROAD does offer parking.
Does 2007 CLIPPER PARK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2007 CLIPPER PARK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 CLIPPER PARK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 2007 CLIPPER PARK ROAD has a pool.
Does 2007 CLIPPER PARK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2007 CLIPPER PARK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 CLIPPER PARK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 CLIPPER PARK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
