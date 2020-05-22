2005 Sinclair Lane, Baltimore, MD 21213 South Clifton Park
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
pool
Housing Vouchers accepted! Application fee may be waived or reduced. This cozy home has beautiful open floor plan on 1st level; extra closet space throughout; quiet neighborhood near community pool and rec center; large rooms; deck; fenced in back yard; front porch; bus-lines; minutes from Johns Hopkins Hospital and downtown Baltimore; must see!!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
