Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2005 Penrose Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2005 Penrose Avenue
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:55 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2005 Penrose Avenue
2005 Penrose Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2005 Penrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Lexington
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
This three bedroom, one bath home features freshly painted rooms, a modern kitchen and central air condition. Rent this house for $925.00
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2005 Penrose Avenue have any available units?
2005 Penrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2005 Penrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Penrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Penrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Penrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2005 Penrose Avenue offer parking?
No, 2005 Penrose Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2005 Penrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Penrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Penrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 2005 Penrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Penrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2005 Penrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Penrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 Penrose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 Penrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2005 Penrose Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland