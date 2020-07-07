Rent Calculator
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:43 AM
20 CHESTER STREET S
20 North Chester Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
20 North Chester Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Butchers Hill
Amenities
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Butcher's Hill-1 Bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2nd floor apt, extra storage space 1st floor, close to JHH, shopping, public trans.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20 CHESTER STREET S have any available units?
20 CHESTER STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 20 CHESTER STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
20 CHESTER STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 CHESTER STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 20 CHESTER STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 20 CHESTER STREET S offer parking?
No, 20 CHESTER STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 20 CHESTER STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 CHESTER STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 CHESTER STREET S have a pool?
No, 20 CHESTER STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 20 CHESTER STREET S have accessible units?
No, 20 CHESTER STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 20 CHESTER STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 CHESTER STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 CHESTER STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 CHESTER STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.
