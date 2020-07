Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors carpet range smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible coffee bar courtyard elevator 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill conference room guest suite internet cafe lobby online portal pool table smoke-free community

2 East Wells Federal Hill apartments bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore. This state-of-the-art community combines all the modern amenities you’ve come to expect in contemporary urban living, combined with a unique industrial-chic style. These Federal Hill apartments are excellently appointed with 9 foot ceilings, wall-to-wall energy efficient windows, granite counter tops, custom portable kitchen islands, and so much more! Residents of 2 East Wells enjoy world-class amenities including multiple rooftop decks, a fully-equipped rooftop fitness center, a furnished interior courtyard, first-floor retail and a lavish Resident's Club with Meet-Up Hub, coffee bar, fireplace, big screen TVs and free Wi-Fi.