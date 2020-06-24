All apartments in Baltimore
2 E WHEELING STREET

2 East Wheeling Street · No Longer Available
Location

2 East Wheeling Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
elevator
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 E WHEELING STREET have any available units?
2 E WHEELING STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 E WHEELING STREET have?
Some of 2 E WHEELING STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 E WHEELING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2 E WHEELING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 E WHEELING STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2 E WHEELING STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2 E WHEELING STREET offer parking?
No, 2 E WHEELING STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2 E WHEELING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 E WHEELING STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 E WHEELING STREET have a pool?
No, 2 E WHEELING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2 E WHEELING STREET have accessible units?
No, 2 E WHEELING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2 E WHEELING STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 E WHEELING STREET has units with dishwashers.
