Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2 E WHEELING STREET
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2 E WHEELING STREET
2 East Wheeling Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Federal Hill - Montgomery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2 East Wheeling Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
elevator
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2 E WHEELING STREET have any available units?
2 E WHEELING STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2 E WHEELING STREET have?
Some of 2 E WHEELING STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2 E WHEELING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2 E WHEELING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 E WHEELING STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2 E WHEELING STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2 E WHEELING STREET offer parking?
No, 2 E WHEELING STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2 E WHEELING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 E WHEELING STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 E WHEELING STREET have a pool?
No, 2 E WHEELING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2 E WHEELING STREET have accessible units?
No, 2 E WHEELING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2 E WHEELING STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 E WHEELING STREET has units with dishwashers.
