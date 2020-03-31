Rent Calculator
1932 BANK ST
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:10 AM
1932 BANK ST
1932 Bank Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1932 Bank Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1932 BANK ST have any available units?
1932 BANK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1932 BANK ST currently offering any rent specials?
1932 BANK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1932 BANK ST pet-friendly?
No, 1932 BANK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1932 BANK ST offer parking?
No, 1932 BANK ST does not offer parking.
Does 1932 BANK ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1932 BANK ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1932 BANK ST have a pool?
No, 1932 BANK ST does not have a pool.
Does 1932 BANK ST have accessible units?
No, 1932 BANK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1932 BANK ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1932 BANK ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1932 BANK ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1932 BANK ST does not have units with air conditioning.
