Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

**Showings will begin June 16th. Email agent to set up showing. Owner will be present. Rarely Available 1 bedroom, 1 bath freshly painted apartment located in the heart of historic Upper Fells Point for a great price! A walk away from Johns Hopkins, Patterson Park, and Fells Point restaurants! Enjoy sitting on your large shared Roof Top Deck with skyline view, great for entertaining. Washer/dryer in unit for convenience. UTILITIES INLUDED!