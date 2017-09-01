3br 1 bath end unit renovated Rowhouse. - Property Id: 116972
3br 1 bath renovated Rowhouse.Newly painted new wall 2 wall carpet gas heat central a/c front and rear porches large unfinished basement.Water included in rent. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116972 Property Id 116972
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4849821)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse have any available units?
1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse have?
Some of 1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse currently offering any rent specials?
1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse is not currently offering any rent specials.