Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse

1929 Clifton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1929 Clifton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Mondawmin

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3br 1 bath end unit renovated Rowhouse. - Property Id: 116972

3br 1 bath renovated Rowhouse.Newly painted new wall 2 wall carpet gas heat central a/c front and rear porches large unfinished basement.Water included in rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116972
Property Id 116972

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4849821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse have any available units?
1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse have?
Some of 1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse currently offering any rent specials?
1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse pet-friendly?
No, 1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse offer parking?
No, 1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse does not offer parking.
Does 1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse have a pool?
No, 1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse does not have a pool.
Does 1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse have accessible units?
No, 1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse have units with dishwashers?
No, 1929 Clifton Ave Rowhouse does not have units with dishwashers.
