Baltimore, MD
1927 FLEET STREET
Last updated January 22 2020 at 10:59 AM
1927 FLEET STREET
1927 Fleet Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1927 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1927 FLEET STREET have any available units?
1927 FLEET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1927 FLEET STREET have?
Some of 1927 FLEET STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1927 FLEET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1927 FLEET STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 FLEET STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1927 FLEET STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1927 FLEET STREET offer parking?
No, 1927 FLEET STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1927 FLEET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1927 FLEET STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 FLEET STREET have a pool?
No, 1927 FLEET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1927 FLEET STREET have accessible units?
No, 1927 FLEET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 FLEET STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1927 FLEET STREET has units with dishwashers.
