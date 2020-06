Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to this top-to-bottom newly renovated 3bd/2ba rowhome in the heart of Loch Raven minutes from Morgan State University. Enjoy the front porch, the open concept main floor, and the spacious bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom on the top floor and basement. The basement is finished and perfect for entertaining with a washer and dryer tucked away in the back. Enjoy the comforts of central ac and heat, ceiling fans in most rooms, and plush carpet throughout.