1924 Wilhelm St
Last updated September 23 2019 at 1:27 PM

1924 Wilhelm St

1924 Wilhelm St · No Longer Available
Location

1924 Wilhelm St, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Wilhelm - Property Id: 159418

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159418p
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 Wilhelm St have any available units?
1924 Wilhelm St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1924 Wilhelm St currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Wilhelm St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Wilhelm St pet-friendly?
No, 1924 Wilhelm St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1924 Wilhelm St offer parking?
No, 1924 Wilhelm St does not offer parking.
Does 1924 Wilhelm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 Wilhelm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Wilhelm St have a pool?
No, 1924 Wilhelm St does not have a pool.
Does 1924 Wilhelm St have accessible units?
No, 1924 Wilhelm St does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Wilhelm St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1924 Wilhelm St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1924 Wilhelm St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1924 Wilhelm St does not have units with air conditioning.
