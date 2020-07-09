Rent Calculator
1924 DIVISION STREET
1924 DIVISION STREET
1924 Division Street
Location
1924 Division Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Upton
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice and cozy 2 bedroom townhouse with den, basement, and back yard. Located in West Baltimore City on a small block in the Upton area. Brand new stove and refrigerator! Available immediately!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1924 DIVISION STREET have any available units?
1924 DIVISION STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1924 DIVISION STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1924 DIVISION STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 DIVISION STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1924 DIVISION STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1924 DIVISION STREET offer parking?
No, 1924 DIVISION STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1924 DIVISION STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 DIVISION STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 DIVISION STREET have a pool?
No, 1924 DIVISION STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1924 DIVISION STREET have accessible units?
No, 1924 DIVISION STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 DIVISION STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1924 DIVISION STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1924 DIVISION STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1924 DIVISION STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
