1922 GOUGH STREET

Amenities
This two story apartment home in Upper Fells Point features two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The first floor hosts a large living area, kitchen, laundry, one full bathroom and one bedroom. The first floor bedroom has a private entrance leading to the gated/fenced in backyard. The private second floor consists of the second bedroom and full bathroom. Property Highlights - Hardwood Flooring, Exposed Brick, Private Backyard for Entertaining, Washer & Dryer in Unit, Walking Distance to Local Shops & Restaurants, Close to Downtown, Johns Hopkins, and More!