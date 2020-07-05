All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:45 AM

1922 GOUGH STREET

1922 Gough Street · No Longer Available
Location

1922 Gough Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
This two story apartment home in Upper Fells Point features two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The first floor hosts a large living area, kitchen, laundry, one full bathroom and one bedroom. The first floor bedroom has a private entrance leading to the gated/fenced in backyard. The private second floor consists of the second bedroom and full bathroom. Property Highlights - Hardwood Flooring, Exposed Brick, Private Backyard for Entertaining, Washer & Dryer in Unit, Walking Distance to Local Shops & Restaurants, Close to Downtown, Johns Hopkins, and More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 GOUGH STREET have any available units?
1922 GOUGH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 GOUGH STREET have?
Some of 1922 GOUGH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 GOUGH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1922 GOUGH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 GOUGH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1922 GOUGH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1922 GOUGH STREET offer parking?
No, 1922 GOUGH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1922 GOUGH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1922 GOUGH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 GOUGH STREET have a pool?
No, 1922 GOUGH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1922 GOUGH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1922 GOUGH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 GOUGH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 GOUGH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

