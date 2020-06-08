Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM
1 of 10
1911 Ramsay Street
1911 Ramsay Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
1911 Ramsay Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1911 Ramsay - Great 2 Bedroom House - This 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath house has a great layout. Tall ceilings, open floor plan, Jack-and-Jill bathroom.
Must see!
Call the office for an appointment
(RLNE5545785)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 1911 Ramsay Street have any available units?
1911 Ramsay Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1911 Ramsay Street currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Ramsay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Ramsay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 Ramsay Street is pet friendly.
Does 1911 Ramsay Street offer parking?
No, 1911 Ramsay Street does not offer parking.
Does 1911 Ramsay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 Ramsay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Ramsay Street have a pool?
No, 1911 Ramsay Street does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Ramsay Street have accessible units?
No, 1911 Ramsay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Ramsay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 Ramsay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 Ramsay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1911 Ramsay Street does not have units with air conditioning.
