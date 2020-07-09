All apartments in Baltimore
1909 W. Baltimore St. - C

1909 W Baltimore St · No Longer Available
Location

1909 W Baltimore St, Baltimore, MD 21223
Booth-Boyd

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This newly remodeled 2 bedroom apartment features freshly painted rooms, wood floors, modern kitchen and central air. section 8 is welcome. Rent this apartment for $750.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C have any available units?
1909 W. Baltimore St. - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C have?
Some of 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C currently offering any rent specials?
1909 W. Baltimore St. - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C pet-friendly?
No, 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C offer parking?
No, 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C does not offer parking.
Does 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C have a pool?
No, 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C does not have a pool.
Does 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C have accessible units?
No, 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C does not have units with dishwashers.

