Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1909 W. Baltimore St. - C
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:20 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1909 W. Baltimore St. - C
1909 W Baltimore St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1909 W Baltimore St, Baltimore, MD 21223
Booth-Boyd
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This newly remodeled 2 bedroom apartment features freshly painted rooms, wood floors, modern kitchen and central air. section 8 is welcome. Rent this apartment for $750.00
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C have any available units?
1909 W. Baltimore St. - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C have?
Some of 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C currently offering any rent specials?
1909 W. Baltimore St. - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C pet-friendly?
No, 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C offer parking?
No, 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C does not offer parking.
Does 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C have a pool?
No, 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C does not have a pool.
Does 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C have accessible units?
No, 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 W. Baltimore St. - C does not have units with dishwashers.
