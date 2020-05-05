All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

1833 E 29TH STREET

1833 East 29th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1833 East 29th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious and renovated 3 bedroom townhome with charm and natural lighting. Three spacious bedrooms with ample closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 E 29TH STREET have any available units?
1833 E 29TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1833 E 29TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1833 E 29TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 E 29TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1833 E 29TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1833 E 29TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1833 E 29TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1833 E 29TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 E 29TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 E 29TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1833 E 29TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1833 E 29TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1833 E 29TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 E 29TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 E 29TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1833 E 29TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1833 E 29TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

