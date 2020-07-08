1832 N PORT STREET

1832 North Port Street, Baltimore, MD 21213 Broadway East
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Property Amenities
Central inner-city gorgeous town house available for rent in an upcoming area! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors, central air, ceiling fans, spot lights, washer and dryer hook up, finished basement. and fenced in backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
