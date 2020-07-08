All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

1832 N PORT STREET

1832 North Port Street · No Longer Available
Location

1832 North Port Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Central inner-city gorgeous town house available for rent in an upcoming area! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors, central air, ceiling fans, spot lights, washer and dryer hook up, finished basement. and fenced in backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 N PORT STREET have any available units?
1832 N PORT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 N PORT STREET have?
Some of 1832 N PORT STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 N PORT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1832 N PORT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 N PORT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1832 N PORT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1832 N PORT STREET offer parking?
No, 1832 N PORT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1832 N PORT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1832 N PORT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 N PORT STREET have a pool?
No, 1832 N PORT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1832 N PORT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1832 N PORT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 N PORT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1832 N PORT STREET has units with dishwashers.

