Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1830 E. Lafayette Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:04 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1830 E. Lafayette Avenue
1830 East Lafayette Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1830 East Lafayette Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1 bath house with central air
3 Bedroom, 1 bath with central air.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1830 E. Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
1830 E. Lafayette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1830 E. Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1830 E. Lafayette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 E. Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1830 E. Lafayette Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1830 E. Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 1830 E. Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1830 E. Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 E. Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 E. Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 1830 E. Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1830 E. Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1830 E. Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 E. Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 E. Lafayette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1830 E. Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1830 E. Lafayette Avenue has units with air conditioning.
