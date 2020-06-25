Rent Calculator
Home
Baltimore, MD
1829 S CHARLES STREET
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1829 S CHARLES STREET
1829 South Charles Street
Location
1829 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths in this charming townhouse. Spacious living room and dining room , great kitchen , powder room with full size laundry. PARKING IN REAR
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1829 S CHARLES STREET have any available units?
1829 S CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1829 S CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1829 S CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 S CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1829 S CHARLES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1829 S CHARLES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1829 S CHARLES STREET offers parking.
Does 1829 S CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 S CHARLES STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 S CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 1829 S CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1829 S CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 1829 S CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 S CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 S CHARLES STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1829 S CHARLES STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1829 S CHARLES STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
