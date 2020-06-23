All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1828 McCulloh Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1828 McCulloh Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1828 McCulloh Street

1828 Mcculloh Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1828 Mcculloh Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Druid Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful newly rehabbed house on the East side of Baltimore. This 4 bedroom 2 bath house is absolutely beautiful! This house features wall to wall carpet, new kitchen with white cabinets and laminate flooring. This property will go fast! Fenced in backyard. Very big bedrooms! Laminate in living room. Freshly painted. $45 application fee for background and credit check. Section 8 and BRHP vouchers who have had the voucher for 2 years or more!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 McCulloh Street have any available units?
1828 McCulloh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1828 McCulloh Street currently offering any rent specials?
1828 McCulloh Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 McCulloh Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1828 McCulloh Street is pet friendly.
Does 1828 McCulloh Street offer parking?
No, 1828 McCulloh Street does not offer parking.
Does 1828 McCulloh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1828 McCulloh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 McCulloh Street have a pool?
No, 1828 McCulloh Street does not have a pool.
Does 1828 McCulloh Street have accessible units?
No, 1828 McCulloh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 McCulloh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1828 McCulloh Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1828 McCulloh Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1828 McCulloh Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland