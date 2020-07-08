All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

1827 N CHAPEL STREET

1827 North Chapel Street · No Longer Available
Location

1827 North Chapel Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 2BR 1BA home. Large living room and dining room. Huge eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Washer/dryer hook-up in kitchen. Great rental home. Close to transportation, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 N CHAPEL STREET have any available units?
1827 N CHAPEL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1827 N CHAPEL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1827 N CHAPEL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 N CHAPEL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1827 N CHAPEL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1827 N CHAPEL STREET offer parking?
No, 1827 N CHAPEL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1827 N CHAPEL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 N CHAPEL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 N CHAPEL STREET have a pool?
No, 1827 N CHAPEL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1827 N CHAPEL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1827 N CHAPEL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 N CHAPEL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1827 N CHAPEL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1827 N CHAPEL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1827 N CHAPEL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

