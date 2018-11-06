1826 Lombard St

Amenities
3 bd / 1.5 ba
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom in Butchers Hill. This spacious 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom Townhouse comes with grill, table with chairs in backyard, amazing closet space and, is located right in the Butchers Hill area. Available NOW. $1900.00 monthly + utilities. FIRST MONTH HALF PRICE.
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse
2,200 Sq. feet
Street Parking
Decorative Fireplace
Hardwood Floors
Full-size Washer and Dryer
Welcome Home!
Rental Terms
Rent: $1,900
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $1,900
Available Now
Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Small dogs allowed