1826 Lombard St

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bd / 1.5 ba



Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom in Butchers Hill. This spacious 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom Townhouse comes with grill, table with chairs in backyard, amazing closet space and, is located right in the Butchers Hill area. Available NOW. $1900.00 monthly + utilities. FIRST MONTH HALF PRICE.



3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse

2,200 Sq. feet

Street Parking

Decorative Fireplace

Hardwood Floors

Full-size Washer and Dryer



Rental Terms



Rent: $1,900

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: $1,900

Available Now



Pet Policy



Cats allowed

Small dogs allowed