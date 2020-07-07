Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1824 W. Lafayette St
Last updated February 27 2020 at 12:49 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1824 W. Lafayette St
1824 W Lafayette Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Baltimore
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location
1824 W Lafayette Ave, Baltimore, MD 21217
Harlem Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room, nice kitchen with fenced in backyard water expenses are included.
3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room, nice kitchen with fenced in backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1824 W. Lafayette St have any available units?
1824 W. Lafayette St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1824 W. Lafayette St have?
Some of 1824 W. Lafayette St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1824 W. Lafayette St currently offering any rent specials?
1824 W. Lafayette St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 W. Lafayette St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1824 W. Lafayette St is pet friendly.
Does 1824 W. Lafayette St offer parking?
No, 1824 W. Lafayette St does not offer parking.
Does 1824 W. Lafayette St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 W. Lafayette St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 W. Lafayette St have a pool?
No, 1824 W. Lafayette St does not have a pool.
Does 1824 W. Lafayette St have accessible units?
No, 1824 W. Lafayette St does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 W. Lafayette St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 W. Lafayette St does not have units with dishwashers.
