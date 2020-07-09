All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
1824 Penrose St.
1824 Penrose St.

1824 Penrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1824 Penrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Franklin Square

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3 bedrooms, 1, bathroom, hardwood floors downstairs, carpet in bedrooms. water expense are included in monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Penrose St. have any available units?
1824 Penrose St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1824 Penrose St. currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Penrose St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Penrose St. pet-friendly?
No, 1824 Penrose St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1824 Penrose St. offer parking?
No, 1824 Penrose St. does not offer parking.
Does 1824 Penrose St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 Penrose St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Penrose St. have a pool?
No, 1824 Penrose St. does not have a pool.
Does 1824 Penrose St. have accessible units?
No, 1824 Penrose St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Penrose St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 Penrose St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1824 Penrose St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1824 Penrose St. does not have units with air conditioning.

