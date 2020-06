Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Historic Fells Point Row House Located just Two blocks from Thames St. shops and restaurants. Home boasts Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel appliances and granite counter tops. Full Bath and Laundry on main level. Second Floor features a family room with exposed brick, one Bedroom and a full bath. Third floor is one large bedroom. Application fee $50.00 Pets on a case by case basis. Pet deposit $250.00 Tenant pays a $50 admin fee to Coldwell Banker.