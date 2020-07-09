1820 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE

Amenities

END UNIT Three bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 level in up and coming neighborhood close to John Hopkins. Brand new appliances including oven/stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer combo. New flooring - option to paint your home to match your decor.