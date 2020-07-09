1820 East Lafayette Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213 Broadway East
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
END UNIT Three bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 level in up and coming neighborhood close to John Hopkins. Brand new appliances including oven/stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer combo. New flooring - option to paint your home to match your decor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1820 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE have any available units?
1820 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE have?
Some of 1820 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1820 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.