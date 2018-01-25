All apartments in Baltimore
1817 WESTPHAL PLACE

1817 Westphal Place · No Longer Available
Location

1817 Westphal Place, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 bed, 2 bath end of group townhome in Federal Hill with attached garage! Partially finished basement offering tons of storage space, and a rear patio, great for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE have any available units?
1817 WESTPHAL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE have?
Some of 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1817 WESTPHAL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE offers parking.
Does 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE have a pool?
No, 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

