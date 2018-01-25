Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1817 WESTPHAL PLACE
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1817 WESTPHAL PLACE
1817 Westphal Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1817 Westphal Place, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 bed, 2 bath end of group townhome in Federal Hill with attached garage! Partially finished basement offering tons of storage space, and a rear patio, great for entertaining!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE have any available units?
1817 WESTPHAL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE have?
Some of 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1817 WESTPHAL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE offers parking.
Does 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE have a pool?
No, 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 WESTPHAL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland