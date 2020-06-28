Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1817 S CHARLES STREET
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1817 S CHARLES STREET
1817 South Charles Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1817 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Fully Updated Federal Hill Rowhome available for rent! 3BR/3BA with Exposed Brick, Parking, Roof-top Deck! Walking distance to bars/restaurants, and easily accessible to I-95.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1817 S CHARLES STREET have any available units?
1817 S CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1817 S CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1817 S CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 S CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1817 S CHARLES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1817 S CHARLES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1817 S CHARLES STREET offers parking.
Does 1817 S CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 S CHARLES STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 S CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 1817 S CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1817 S CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 1817 S CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 S CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1817 S CHARLES STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1817 S CHARLES STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1817 S CHARLES STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
